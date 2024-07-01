SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Short Interest Update

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

