Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 90,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senstar Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senstar Technologies stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Senstar Technologies Trading Up 4.4 %

SNT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,958. Senstar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

