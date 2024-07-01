Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Up 3.5%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 351,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,039,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 499,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

