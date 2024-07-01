ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 32.5% in June

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 41,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %

SQQQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,119,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,523,188. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 229,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 174,314 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 121,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 79,777 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

