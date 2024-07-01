ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 32.5% in June

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,240,000 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 41,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 0.5 %
SQQQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,119,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,523,188. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
