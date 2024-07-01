Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 3.6%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.34 and last traded at $122.97. Approximately 420,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,178,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $56,118,931. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

