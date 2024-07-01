Short Interest in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Declines By 15.1%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NASDAQ:SOUNW traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 46,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $5.98.
