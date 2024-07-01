Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 473,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,358,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 897.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

