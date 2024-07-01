Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.69 and last traded at $2.70. 197,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,757,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIND

Nextdoor Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 64.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nextdoor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 305,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.