Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Down 2.8%

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 57,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,437,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

Zuora Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 54,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $470,812.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,795.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $59,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,945. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.