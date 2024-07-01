Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.55

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 225457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $651.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.1% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,443,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,732,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,778,000 after purchasing an additional 132,630 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,949,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $23,567,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.