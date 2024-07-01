HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.26

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $87.33, with a volume of 118722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.