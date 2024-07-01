Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.26

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 23347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

