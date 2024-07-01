PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $38.40

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 33990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 3.5 %

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 315.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 347,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

