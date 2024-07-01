Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.05

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 88647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $986.85 million, a PE ratio of -25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $686,911. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after acquiring an additional 327,002 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 61.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 169,488 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $4,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 162,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

