Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 751 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.83. 1,129,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,938. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

