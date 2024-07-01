Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after buying an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.