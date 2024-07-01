Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Starbox Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STBX remained flat at $0.19 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24. Starbox Group has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

