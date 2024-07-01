Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 2,855 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $267.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

