Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Up 21.3% in June

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,171,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research downgraded Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,663,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STTK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.02. 208,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.74. Shattuck Labs has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $11.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. Shattuck Labs’s revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

