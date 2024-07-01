Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 283.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $164.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $389.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

