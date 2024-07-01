Breakwater Capital Group Has $962,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $267.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average is $251.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

