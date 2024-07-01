Rune (RUNE) Price Tops $4.07 on Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Rune has a market cap of $79,864.74 and approximately $117,804.81 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00006441 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 4.20860723 USD and is up 8.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $55,785.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

