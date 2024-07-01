Euler Reaches One Day Volume of $1.19 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Euler has a total market cap of $71.35 million and $1.19 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00006774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Euler has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

