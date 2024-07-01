CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Reaches $33.51 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $33.51 million and $1.01 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,188.81 or 0.99985760 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012371 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00076707 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04196958 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $752,931.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

