Meter Governance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $806,090.91 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $32.05 million and $806,090.91 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,943,579 coins and its circulating supply is 36,217,444 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,937,147 with 36,212,596 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.88810586 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $841,604.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.