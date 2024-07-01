Bitcoiva (BCA) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $6.78 or 0.00010733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $108.84 million and $628,451.02 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00614683 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070434 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.80765295 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $632,616.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.