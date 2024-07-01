Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.79 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and $1.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,093,001 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

