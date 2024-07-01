Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $140.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.38 or 0.00002186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.