Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Tops $43.40 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00040248 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,113,074 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

