Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,273.70 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.80 million and $12,273.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,197.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.47 or 0.00614683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00118253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00037432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00268826 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00046244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,720,247 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

