Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,330 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.94. 173,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,157. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

