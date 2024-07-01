RHS Financial LLC Purchases 597 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,068,000 after acquiring an additional 137,178 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,696,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,052,000 after acquiring an additional 110,754 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,688,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,264,000.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.30. 592,673 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

