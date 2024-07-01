Diversified Trust Co Buys 16,169 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 42.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,296 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,003,027. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

