iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 971,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,377,117 shares.The stock last traded at $110.05 and had previously closed at $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 334,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,409 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72,770 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 375,648 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 119,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

