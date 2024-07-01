iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 971,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 2,377,117 shares.The stock last traded at $110.05 and had previously closed at $110.50.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.