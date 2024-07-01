Everscale Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $96.64 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,115,370,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,970,277,277 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

