Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,013.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,108 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,846 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,171,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.25. 2,636,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,264. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

