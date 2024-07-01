Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.2 %
AMD stock traded down $8.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,433,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,746,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.24.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
