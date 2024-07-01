Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 243 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2 %

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $387.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,425. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.85, a PEG ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

