First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Lowered by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.63. 142,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,074. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $86.11.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.