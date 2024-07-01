Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $45,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,435,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.91. 1,430,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,779,235. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

