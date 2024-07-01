iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

