Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.23. 4,656,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,699,715. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

