BKM Wealth Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV)

BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Free Report) by 5,634.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF comprises 1.7% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.29% of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

CCRV stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,034. iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

