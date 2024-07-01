Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 132,729 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,681,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,380,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

