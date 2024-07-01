iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IJR stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,307. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

