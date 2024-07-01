iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Position Reduced by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

IJK traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 348,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,441. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $91.74. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

