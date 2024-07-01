iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Caerus Investment Advisors LLC

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 151,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

EFA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.35. 6,521,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,155,084. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

