Diversified Trust Co Has $1.47 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 394.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCOR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.92. 556,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. Research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,909.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,374 shares of company stock worth $16,506,115. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

