Diversified Trust Co Sells 3,047 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $72,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19,012.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 223,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after buying an additional 222,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

