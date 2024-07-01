Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.2% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.58. 187,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,062. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

